Eleanor Radut

Aliquippa

Eleanor Radut, 87, a lifelong resident of Aliquippa and member of the old "Station Street Neighborhood", passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary (Vanga) and George Radut; her sisters, Anna Burlett, Pearl "Tootsie" Taddeo and Jean Todd; brother, George Radut; her brothers-in-law, George Gib, Robert Burlett and Abe Taddeo; nephews, Abe Richard, Taddeo, Terry Taddeo and Doug McGrath and niece and her husband, Karen (Burlett) and David Porcelli.

She is survived by her sister, Marian Gib, Ellwood City, Pa.; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and John Tomochek, Kingwood, Texas; brother-in-law, David Todd, Kingwood, Texas; sister-in-law, Georgia Radut, Moon Twp., Pa.; first cousin, Ronald Stallings, Monroe Falls, Ohio and her nieces and nephews, Deborah (Todd) Waller, Georgene Gib, George Gib, Robert Burlett, Lisa Burlett, Marybeth Taddeo, Larry and Dawn Taddeo, John and Joy Tomochek, Shawna McGrath, Renee Radut, Darlene Taddeo and Luann Taddeo also numerous grand nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Thursday 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her name to EWTN, Faith in Action, or a volunteer agency of your choosing who provides services for homebound individuals.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
