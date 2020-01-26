|
Elisa (Rocchio) Delli Carpini
Aliquippa
Surrounded by her family, Elisa (Rocchio) Delli Carpini, peacefully joined the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 87.
Born April 16, 1932 in Ciorlano, Italy, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa (Cipollone) Rocchio, she was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa.
Elisa is survived by her loving husband, Giovanni Delli Carpini, who stood by her for 59 wonderful years, and her daughters, Caterina (Joe) Likovich and Pasqaulina (Larry) Hamilton, all of Hopewell Township.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, Austin Ansell, Anastacia (Wes) Volante, Nicole (Tim) Horew, Alexander Hamilton, Joshua (Laura) Hamilton and Victoria Likovich, as well as two great-grandchildren, Samuel Hamilton and Kennedy Horew.
Elisa will always be remembered for her large stash of various cookies and her superb cooking ability, especially her wine cookies.
Friends will be received Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn Street Aliquippa, PA. 15001, where a service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.
Elisa will be entombed at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
The Delli Carpini family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Beaver Elder Care for their outstanding service and professionalism.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020