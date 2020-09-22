Eliza A. BostanicFreedomEliza A. Bostanic, 95, of Freedom, went home to be with her Lord and husband, George Bostanic, as she passed away September 18, 2020, at Providence Health Care Center, Beaver Falls.She was born December 29, 1924, in New Sewickley Twp., and was the daughter of the late Milo and Grace Miller Johnston. She was a past employee with the former Spangs of Ambridge, the Sears Co., of Northern Lights and the Beaver Valley Mall. She was a member of St. John's Burry's Evangelical United Protestant Church, New Sewickley Twp., a member of the Railroad Ladies Auxiliary and the Twins Club.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bostanic in 1996; two brothers, Robert and Harvey Johnston; a sister, Florence Weigel; a son-in-law, John Gutermuth; a stepbrother, Sonny Johnston; and a stepsister, Lillian Friday.She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, George R. and Susan Bostanic, San Dimas, California; four daughters and a son-in-law, Maryann Gutermuth, New Sewickley Twp.; Judith C. and Rev. Robert Galino, Patterson Twp.; Karen S. Dalesandro, Freedom; and Victoria Bostanic, New Brighton; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one step sister, Ruth Lipscomp, Beaver; a stepbrother, Jim Johnston, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family had a private service on Tuesday in St. John's Burry's Church; her son-in-law, the Rev. Robert Galino officiated, assisted by the Rev. Ric Raines. Interment followed in Burry's Church Cemetery.Arrangements were handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.