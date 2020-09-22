1/
Eliza A. Bostanic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eliza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eliza A. Bostanic

Freedom

Eliza A. Bostanic, 95, of Freedom, went home to be with her Lord and husband, George Bostanic, as she passed away September 18, 2020, at Providence Health Care Center, Beaver Falls.

She was born December 29, 1924, in New Sewickley Twp., and was the daughter of the late Milo and Grace Miller Johnston. She was a past employee with the former Spangs of Ambridge, the Sears Co., of Northern Lights and the Beaver Valley Mall. She was a member of St. John's Burry's Evangelical United Protestant Church, New Sewickley Twp., a member of the Railroad Ladies Auxiliary and the Twins Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bostanic in 1996; two brothers, Robert and Harvey Johnston; a sister, Florence Weigel; a son-in-law, John Gutermuth; a stepbrother, Sonny Johnston; and a stepsister, Lillian Friday.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, George R. and Susan Bostanic, San Dimas, California; four daughters and a son-in-law, Maryann Gutermuth, New Sewickley Twp.; Judith C. and Rev. Robert Galino, Patterson Twp.; Karen S. Dalesandro, Freedom; and Victoria Bostanic, New Brighton; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one step sister, Ruth Lipscomp, Beaver; a stepbrother, Jim Johnston, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family had a private service on Tuesday in St. John's Burry's Church; her son-in-law, the Rev. Robert Galino officiated, assisted by the Rev. Ric Raines. Interment followed in Burry's Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved