Elizabeth A. "Betty" Messamore, age 71, of Lakeland, Fla., and formerly of White Twp., died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, Fla.
Born August 4, 1948, in New Brighton, Pa., to the late Chalmer and Mildred E. (Warner) Bickerstaff. She was employed with Lakeland United States Postal Service, Lakeland, Fla., with 34 years of service; a member of the Salvation Army in Lakeland, Fla.; a 1966 graduate of Beaver Falls High School; Treasurer and Coordinator of the former Beaver County Day; a member of the U.S. Power Squadron and the Lakeland Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; and was an avid bowler.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Cox; three nieces; four nephews; stepchildren, Linda and Susan Messamore; step-granddaughter, Jessica Messamore; and a myriad of friends and acquaintances.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her natural father and mother, John Alfred and Catherine Bickerstaff Sanderbeck; husband, Johnny H. Messamore; sister, Bonnie S. Bickerstaff Laderer; a brother, John Edward Sanderbeck; and brothers-in-law, Todd Laderer and Robert Cox.
Many thanks to the watchful eyes and assistance of B. Kay Fecht, Judy Jacobs and Sue Hendrix and thank you to Bartow Regional Medical Center, The Good Sheperd Hospice and Florida Cancer (Tampa) Specialists, Melissa Carver and Dr. Waide Weaver.
Friends will be received Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road
, with additional visitation Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Please abide by current state guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Private entombment will follow at Williamsburg Chapel Mausoleum, Chippewa Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Beaver County Cancer & Heart Association
, 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite 201, Monaca, Pa 15061.
