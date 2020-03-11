Home

WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
Elizabeth B. Milleman


1929 - 2020
Elizabeth B. Milleman Obituary
Elizabeth B. Milleman

Formerly of Beaver

Elizabeth B. Milleman, 90, formerly of Beaver and Oakland Park, Fla., passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Villa St. Joseph, Baden.

Born June 14, 1929, in Beaver, a daughter of the late William E. and Martha Braun, she was a retired employee of a brokerage firm in Florida. She was a member of Beaver United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Craig, and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Craig Wright in 2018.

Surviving are friends, Attorney Samuel J. and Eva Orr, Brighton Twp.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Her pastor, the Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
