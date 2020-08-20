Elizabeth'Betty' (Slappo) CipollaHopewell TownshipElizabeth "Betty" (Slappo) Cipolla, 80, a long-time resident of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020.She was born September 8, 1939, and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Slappo. Betty was also preceded in death by several siblings.Betty cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them.She is survived by her loving children, Vincent B. Cipolla, Robin (Jack) Burbage, Mary (Cipolla) Falkowski and Ernie (Kalena) Cipolla. She was blessed with six grandchildren whom she adored: Jake, Demi, Michael, Brittany, Zack, and Devon. Her former husband, Vincent Cipolla, who Betty remained close to, in addition to her brothers, sisters and beloved nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of Blessing service at 1:30 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Private interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Betty was always doing something kind for someone. If you would like to honor her memory please "pay it forward."