Elizabeth E. Juriga
Elizabeth E. Juriga

Harmony Township

Elizabeth E. Juriga, 91, of Harmony Twp., died Monday, August 31, 2020, at home.

Born September 12, 1928, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna Rusko Krivich. She worked as a nurse at Sewickley Valley Hospital for many years and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Juriga Sr.; daughter, Donna West; grandson, James David West; two sisters, Mamie and Irene; and five brothers, William, Francis, John, Daniel and Raymond.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Joseph J. and Iris Juriga Jr., Tennessee; two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandra and William Doyle, Baden, and Kimberly Juriga, Harmony Twp.; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Rodgers, Paul Juriga and Joseph J. Juriga III; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, with Fr. Geoffrey Mackey officiating. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
