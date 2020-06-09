ELIZABETH GOODMAN
Elizabeth

Goodman

Ambridge

Elizabeth Goodman, 61, of Ambridge, passed away after an extended illness at UPMC in Oakland.

She was the daughter of Jacqueline Nimmons and the late Victor Sperduti.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Chelsey (Christopher) Natale and very close friends, Barry Kemp and Dale Farr.

She enjoyed shopping and loving and caring for her pets.

Friends will be received, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, 724-869-7700,

David M. Alvarez supervisor.

A service will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

As per protocol, we will be following the CDC guidelines.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
