Elizabeth J. Sebastian
Elizabeth J.

Sebastian

Hopewell Township

Elizabeth J. Sebastian, 65, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was born in Rochester, Pa., the daughter of the late James and Betty Blair. She was retired from Duquesne Light.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved sister, Susan Hnatiw, and her dear friends, Ashley and Chris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Walter Hnatiw.

Due to the current virus situation, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
