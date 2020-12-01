1/1
ELIZABETH J. (LIZ) TROMBETTA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J. (Liz) Trombetta

New Sewickley

Elizabeth J. (Liz) Trombetta, 81, of New Sewickley, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late James K. and Helen Waxler.

She retired from the Beaver County Times after over twenty-five years of service. Liz enjoyed sewing and baking (especially during the holidays), but most of all she loved and adored her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Trombetta and siblings, James, Dave, Jerry, Joe, George and Wilda Waxler.

She is survived by her children, Crystal (Bob) Whipple, Tim Stadnik and Roy (Sherrie) Stadnik; siblings, Harold Waxler and Cora Rieder; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, 724-869-7700, David M. Alvarez Supervisor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved