Elizabeth J. (Liz) Trombetta



New Sewickley



Elizabeth J. (Liz) Trombetta, 81, of New Sewickley, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



She was the daughter of the late James K. and Helen Waxler.



She retired from the Beaver County Times after over twenty-five years of service. Liz enjoyed sewing and baking (especially during the holidays), but most of all she loved and adored her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Trombetta and siblings, James, Dave, Jerry, Joe, George and Wilda Waxler.



She is survived by her children, Crystal (Bob) Whipple, Tim Stadnik and Roy (Sherrie) Stadnik; siblings, Harold Waxler and Cora Rieder; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.



Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, 724-869-7700, David M. Alvarez Supervisor.



