Elizabeth M. (Chirico) Young
Center Township
Elizabeth M. (Chirico) Young, 96, of Center Twp., received her eternal reward on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Born March 17, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Serafino) Chirico. While she worked outside the home for a few years, she will be remembered most as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family and loved when everyone was together. She also had a special place in her heart for the Bunco Babes who so lovingly welcomed her into their wonderful group.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, George, whom she married August 12, 1953; her son, Dennis Churney, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and DeRonda Young; grandson, Dennis (DJ) Churney, Jr.; siblings, Mary Zappia, Frank Chirico, Anthony Chirico, Angeline Schafer, and Dominic Chirico; and her dear friend and "bonus" sister, Betty Schroeder.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Toni Thompson, Monaca; daughter-in-law, Barbara Churney, Rochester; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Maureen Young, Carlisle, Pa.; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Gene Rees, Center Twp., with whom she resided; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Jeri Lynn Young, Center Twp.; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Elizabeth is also survived by her sisters, Rose Crocker and Josephine Cantanzarite; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including her nephew, Tony Chirico, Rochester, who she helped to raise; and friends. Lastly, she leaves behind her furry grand-cat, Bella.
Friends will be received Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted by the Reverend Andy Kennedy, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. A private interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society or Good Samaritan Hospice.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 10, 2020