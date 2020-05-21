|
|
Elizabeth May 'Liz' Herchenroether
Beaver Falls
Elizabeth May "Liz" Herchenroether, 54, of Beaver Falls, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in her home.
Born December 9, 1965, she was a daughter of the late Scott Eugene Blair Powell and Stacy (Antonis) Powell.
Surviving are a son, Demetrious (Lindsey) Herchenroether; two grandchildren, Kya and Carson; her former husband, Dan Herchenroether; and a brother, Sam Powell (Debbie Buchner).
Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.
Elizabeth will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and an all-around wonderful person.
She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 21, 2020