Tatalovich Funeral Home
3475 Broadhead Rd.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 371-0433
Elizabeth May "Liz" Herchenroether


1965 - 2020
Elizabeth May 'Liz' Herchenroether

Beaver Falls

Elizabeth May "Liz" Herchenroether, 54, of Beaver Falls, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in her home.

Born December 9, 1965, she was a daughter of the late Scott Eugene Blair Powell and Stacy (Antonis) Powell.

Surviving are a son, Demetrious (Lindsey) Herchenroether; two grandchildren, Kya and Carson; her former husband, Dan Herchenroether; and a brother, Sam Powell (Debbie Buchner).

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.

Elizabeth will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and an all-around wonderful person.

She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 21, 2020
