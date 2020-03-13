Home

Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Ellen M. Biddle

Freedom

Ellen M. Biddle, age 72, of Freedom, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Friends will be received Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), where funeral services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley Beaver Unit 1000 Dutch Ridge Rd., 4th Floor, Beaver, PA 15009.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
