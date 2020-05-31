Elliott 'EJ' Jeter, JrAliquippaElliott Jeter Jr., was born on September 24, 1933, and went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. Elliott was born in Santuc, South Carolina, Union County.He relocated to Aliquippa, Pa. in 1952. He joined Ebenezer A.M.E. Church in 1954. He served as a Trustee and Lay Member. He joined the United States Army in February 1954, serving in Nuremberg, Germany. EJ worked in the Steel Mill for 46 years. He also served as a driver for Sheffield Funeral Home for 8 years and also drove for Pitts Funeral Home until March, 2020. He was an avid Steeler Fan and a great fisherman.He was preceded in death by his wife, Aldine Hart Jeter; father, Elliott Boe Jeter; mother, Annie Sims Jeter; a mother-in-law, Ethel Hart; a brother, Efird Jeter and sister-in-law, Maynolia Byrd Jeter.He leaves to cherish two god children, Angelia Claret and Benjamin Cain; a devoted friend, Juanita Crawford; three brothers and three sisters, William Jeter, (Joann), Catonsville Md., Frederick Jeter, (Sandra), Fla., Leardise Jeter and (Ernestine), San Antonia, Texas, Thelma Jonesby, Ariz., Clara Jeter, N.J. and Lunette Jeter, N.J.The family will have a private service.Services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.