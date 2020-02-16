|
|
ElMarian 'Kytti' (Hoffman) Fair
New Brighton
ElMarian "Kytti" (Hoffman) Fair passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her home in New Brighton, Pa., at the age of 69.
Kytti was born in Biloxi, Miss., to the late Elmer J. and Marian O. (Hummel) Hoffman. Kytti was married to the late Gary L. Fair, Sr. for 43 years. Kytti was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Kytti is survived by her three sons, Gary L. Fair, Jr. (Melinda), Carl L. Fair (Heather) and Nathan A. Fair; ten grandchildren, Lauren, Gavin, Dalton, Nathan, Jr., Cameron, Dillan, Waylan, Wyatt, Chase, and Corey; and three siblings, Jacque Hoffman Cater (Larry), a twin brother, Leigh "Wolfie" Hoffman (Suzie), and Dale Hoffman (Debbie), as well as several nieces and nephews.
Kytti was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Final arrangements are being made through SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
In keeping with Kytti's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private celebration of life luncheon will be held for immediate family.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020