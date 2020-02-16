Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for ElMarian Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ElMarian "Kytti" (Hoffman) Fair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ElMarian "Kytti" (Hoffman) Fair Obituary
ElMarian 'Kytti' (Hoffman) Fair

New Brighton

ElMarian "Kytti" (Hoffman) Fair passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her home in New Brighton, Pa., at the age of 69.

Kytti was born in Biloxi, Miss., to the late Elmer J. and Marian O. (Hummel) Hoffman. Kytti was married to the late Gary L. Fair, Sr. for 43 years. Kytti was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Kytti is survived by her three sons, Gary L. Fair, Jr. (Melinda), Carl L. Fair (Heather) and Nathan A. Fair; ten grandchildren, Lauren, Gavin, Dalton, Nathan, Jr., Cameron, Dillan, Waylan, Wyatt, Chase, and Corey; and three siblings, Jacque Hoffman Cater (Larry), a twin brother, Leigh "Wolfie" Hoffman (Suzie), and Dale Hoffman (Debbie), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Kytti was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Final arrangements are being made through SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

In keeping with Kytti's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private celebration of life luncheon will be held for immediate family.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ElMarian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -