Elsie E. (Buck) Miller

Elsie E. (Buck) Miller Obituary
Elsie E. (Buck) Miller

New Brighton

Elsie E. (Buck) Miller, 75, of New Brighton, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born December 18, 1944, in West Mayfield, she was the daughter of the late William Alfred and Gladys Elizabeth (Grove) Buck. She was a member of the New Brighton Christian Assembly and retired from Medic Rescue in 2014 as a wheelchair van driver.

She is survived by one sister, Lynne Schinke; a daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Steven Forrest, of Beaver Falls; a son, Robert "Robbie" L. Summers Jr., and his girlfriend Kyra Goosby and her son Kyjuan, all of Beaver Falls, along with six grandchildren, Aaron, Spencer, Emerald, Israel, Alana, Christian and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Bud" Miller; two sisters, Patricia Hague and Cecelia Lindner; and a brother, William Buck.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Services will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald MacNeil officiating.

Private interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
