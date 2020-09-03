Elsie Gruber Emery
Formerly of Ambridge
Elsie Gruber Emery, passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, following a 2 year battle with mesothelioma. She was 92.
A resident of Franklin Park, Elsie spent most of her life in Ambridge, Pa., graduating from Ambridge Area High School in 1946. She subsequently graduated from the former Duff's Business School before providing secretarial support to the former A.M. Byers and Wycoff Steel plants in Ambridge. She later worked for the former Rochester Hospital, now the Medical Center of Beaver County.
Throughout her life, Elsie was a devoted volunteer within her church, Zion's First Lutheran Church while residing in Ambridge and later Trinity Lutheran Church while residing in Franklin Park.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening and attending a wide variety of cultural events. Her family was always her first priority.
Elsie was predeceased by her parents, Alfreada and Joseph Gruber and her beloved husband, George, who passed away in April, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet, with whom she resided; a niece, Teri Caldwell of Maine; a nephew, Richard of Monaca; and a great-niece, Jenn of Maine, as well as several cousins.
Special thanks to nurse Kelli and Dana of UPMC Family Hospice and Donna and Victoria of Home Instead for their compassionate care during Elise's last month's.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 2500 Brandt School Road, Wexford, with Pastor Doug Gebhard presiding. Due to the pandemic, all guests must wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
If desired, memorial gifts may be directed to Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
.