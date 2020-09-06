1/1
Elsie J. (Justi) Lesinski
Formerly of New Brighton

Elsie J. (Justi) Lesinski, 93, of Beaver Falls, formerly a lifelong resident of New Brighton, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Providence Care Center.

Born June 5, 1927, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late John and Naomi (Revelant) Justi. Elsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. Her love for everyone was genuine and sincere, and completely unconditional. She was a woman of strong faith, and her faith is what sustained her through her long life. It was a faith that she lived daily, and it was evident in everything that she said and did.

She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish (formerly St. Joseph's Church), where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Holy Family Gold and the Angels Guild. She enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing bingo with all of her lady friends at the church, and coloring in adult coloring books.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lesinski in 2010; a son, Philip Lesinski in 2008; two brothers, John Justi and Fr. Marvin Justi, OFM Capuchin; and two sisters, Edda Justi and Dina Lesinski.

She is survived by her two sons, Mike Lesinski and Dennis Lesinski, both of New Brighton; four daughters, Marian (David) Hughes of Beaver Falls, Cathy McCandless of New Brighton, Lydia (Ed) Gerrior of Monument Beach, Mass., and Lisa Lesinski (David) Gabauer of Chippewa Twp.; a brother, Ron (Cindy) Justi of New Castle; nine grandchildren, Melissa Maybusher, Steven (Ashley) Hughes, Christine Hughes, Emily (Andy) Kirschner, Rachel Gratis, Renee Gratis, Michael Gratis, Gracyn Gabauer and Devon Gabauer; six great-grandchildren, Emma and Eli Hughes, Cameron Hughes, Avery Tesnovich, and Drew and Natalie Kirschner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend Elsie's Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 521 7th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066 followed by a luncheon. Fr. Tom Kredel will officiate.

Private interment will take place in St. Joe's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Elsie's name to a charity of your choice.

The family will be forever grateful to the entire staff at Providence Care Center for all of the kindness, compassion, and outstanding care they gave to Elsie.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
