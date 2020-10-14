1/
Elsie J. Maier

Rochester

Elsie J. Maier, age 87, of Rochester, Pa., passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital due to multiple strokes.

Born April 8, 1933, in Beaver, Pa., to the late James and Carrie (Kincaid) Hood. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Church in Rochester, an avid bowler and card player and loved camping.

She is survived by two sons, Danny (Nicki) Maier and Charles (Wendy) Maier; two daughters, Janice Nightingale and Kathleen (David) Covalt; grandchildren, Rob (Megan) Maier, Zakry Covalt, Jared (Sena) Covalt, Sarah (Andrew) Bible, Nicol Nightingale, and Joseph (Mandy) Nightingale; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Jean) Hood; and three sisters, Thelma Bundy, Doris McFern, and Eileen Saunders.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Maier; brothers, Fred and Walter Hood; and sister, Marie Atkinson.

Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of Blessing service at 12 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. Masks and social distancing are required during attendance.

Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
