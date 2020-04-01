Home

ELSIE PLUMB


1926 - 2020
ELSIE PLUMB Obituary
Elsie Plumb

Crescent

Elsie Plumb, 93, of Crescent, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in West Hills Health and Rehab Center, Moon Twp.

She was born March 31, 1926, in Coraopolis, Pa. to the late Pompilio and Lucy (Rigotti) Bosetti. Elsie was a member of St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Ambridge.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents, were her husband, William Plumb and a brother, Eugene Bosetti.

Surviving are two sons, Gregory Plumb and Joseph (Kathleen) Plumb, all of Crescent; three grandchildren, Melissa, Daniella and Jake; two sisters, Edith DeLaquila of Kennedy Twp. and Blanche Rupert of Sewickley; a brother, Ralph (Nancy) Bosetti of Moon Twp. and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A private funeral service was held in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge with her pastor, Father Geoffrey Mackey officiating. Private interment followed in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 624 Park Road, Ambridge, PA 15003.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 1, 2020
