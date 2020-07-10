1/1
ELSIE R. PRYOR
Elsie R. Pryor

Evans City

Elsie R. Pryor, age 81, of Evans City, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp.

Born June 16, 1939, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Adlof and Ruth Beight Adlof Carpenter.

Elsie led an active and full life, always taking care of others before herself. Her caring and giving nature was demonstrated though her work as a nurse at the Butler VA Hospital. She enjoyed traveling and held fond memories of her time in Germany. Elsie also loved to sew and enjoyed the arts and music. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, James Adlof; her sister, Nona Carpenter; her stepbrothers, Charles, John, and Harry Carpenter, and Thomas Speary and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Pryor; her brothers, Richard Adlof and Bill Lake; her stepfather, Charles Carpenter; her stepbrother, Larry Carpenter; her stepsisters, Gloria Deem and Patricia Bundy and her brother-in-law, Carroll Carpenter.

A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Chapel at Butler County Memorial Park, 380 Evans City Rd., Butler, PA 16001.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. John's United Church of Christ, 501 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 116 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Committal
11:00 AM
chapel at Butler County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
116 E Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
(724) 538-8005
