ELVA JANE FORSYTHE
Elva Jane

Forsythe

Patterson Township

Elva Jane Forsythe, 99, of Patterson Twp., passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jane was born on February 19, 1921, in Beaver Falls to the late Charles and Viola Mae (Thompson) Shook. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rochester and past President of the Pennsylvania Medley Club.

Jane was preceded in death by her husbands, Thaddeus J. Koloski and Irvin G. Forsythe; a son-in-law, Daniel Schofield and a sister, Olive Mae Shook.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Debbie and Charles Durr, Beaver Falls and Susan Schofield, Monaca; three grandchildren, Thadina Brozich, and her husband, John, Fombell, Gregory Durr and Isaac Schofield, both of Beaver Falls and two great grandchildren, Dayton and Amirah Schofield.

There was a private visitation and funeral service for Jane's family on Friday. Her pastor, Rev. Phillip Huggins officiated the service. She will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Jane's name to: Tiny Cause Dog Rescue, 131 Columbia Avenue, Vandergrift, PA 15690, knowing her love for dogs and her Boston Terriers, this is what Jane would have wanted.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion, especially Dianna Davis, Dawn, Angel, Darla, Kathy, Melanie, Brenda, Tina, Brandy and Derrick.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Mrs. Elva was a class act! I can envision her walking around heaven with her high heels, smiling and spreading love!
This beautiful soul will be missed! ❤
My deepest condolences to the entire family.

Valarie Williams
