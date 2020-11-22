Emerson L. Zahn
Formerly of Daugherty Township
Emerson 'Emmy' Leroy Zahn was the youngest of six children, born to Clara Agnes (née Miller) and Elmer Casper Zahn on September 1, 1926, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania. On that day, the New York Yankees Baseball Team beat the Philadelphia Athletics 6 to 4, and a tropical storm brewed in the Atlantic. Emerson grew up working on the farm, tending to cows and crops, and playing softball in the stolen moments. He was scouted for professional baseball, but eventually the farm won out. Emerson married his high school sweetheart, Alberta "Bertie" Drummond on November 8, 1947. Together, they bought 30 acres and built a home from scratch. Hopes of farming gave way to family and the need for stability. Emerson worked instead in the brickyard, making bricks. Over time he became a real estate agent, sold Lifetime Cookware, provided maintenance at a copper tubing plant and at 83 years young, could be found bagging groceries and asking after his customers.
Emerson and Bertie loved to have folks over to play cards (he always kept the score). He was quick to smile and strike up a conversation, even if he did not know you! His other joys were playing horseshoes, fishing and traveling. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church of Beaver Falls, where he could be heard many a Sunday singing, "So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross, till my trophies at last I lay down, I will cling to the old rugged Cross, and exchange it some day for a crown."
Emerson spent many of his "golden years" with Bertie in North Carolina before losing her in 2011. He moved to Maryland to be closer to his daughter, and was a resident of Mallard Bay Nursing Home, where he passed from this world to the next on November 18, 2020.
Emmy was preceded in death by his loving wife; three of their children, Kenneth, Leroy, and Shirley; three brothers, Willis, Lester, and Walter and two sisters, Mildred and Pearle.
Emerson is survived by his daughter, Donna Scherer; three grandchildren, Michael (Bobby) Scherer Jr., Gretchen Scherer, and Emerson-Zahn Scherer and five great-grandchildren, Michael Scherer III, Parker Scherer, Anthony Neville, Paige Neville and Hazel Scherer.
All services will be private.
Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066, www.jjsprattfh.com
.
Burial will be in Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery, North Sewickley, Pa.