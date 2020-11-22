1/1
EMERSON L. ZAHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMERSON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emerson L. Zahn

Formerly of Daugherty Township

Emerson 'Emmy' Leroy Zahn was the youngest of six children, born to Clara Agnes (née Miller) and Elmer Casper Zahn on September 1, 1926, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania. On that day, the New York Yankees Baseball Team beat the Philadelphia Athletics 6 to 4, and a tropical storm brewed in the Atlantic. Emerson grew up working on the farm, tending to cows and crops, and playing softball in the stolen moments. He was scouted for professional baseball, but eventually the farm won out. Emerson married his high school sweetheart, Alberta "Bertie" Drummond on November 8, 1947. Together, they bought 30 acres and built a home from scratch. Hopes of farming gave way to family and the need for stability. Emerson worked instead in the brickyard, making bricks. Over time he became a real estate agent, sold Lifetime Cookware, provided maintenance at a copper tubing plant and at 83 years young, could be found bagging groceries and asking after his customers.

Emerson and Bertie loved to have folks over to play cards (he always kept the score). He was quick to smile and strike up a conversation, even if he did not know you! His other joys were playing horseshoes, fishing and traveling. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church of Beaver Falls, where he could be heard many a Sunday singing, "So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross, till my trophies at last I lay down, I will cling to the old rugged Cross, and exchange it some day for a crown."

Emerson spent many of his "golden years" with Bertie in North Carolina before losing her in 2011. He moved to Maryland to be closer to his daughter, and was a resident of Mallard Bay Nursing Home, where he passed from this world to the next on November 18, 2020.

Emmy was preceded in death by his loving wife; three of their children, Kenneth, Leroy, and Shirley; three brothers, Willis, Lester, and Walter and two sisters, Mildred and Pearle.

Emerson is survived by his daughter, Donna Scherer; three grandchildren, Michael (Bobby) Scherer Jr., Gretchen Scherer, and Emerson-Zahn Scherer and five great-grandchildren, Michael Scherer III, Parker Scherer, Anthony Neville, Paige Neville and Hazel Scherer.

All services will be private.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066, www.jjsprattfh.com.

Burial will be in Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery, North Sewickley, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J&J Spratt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved