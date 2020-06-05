Emilie PopeBig BeaverEmilie Pope, 94, of Big Beaver, died Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Frederick, Md.Born December 22, 1925, in Monaca, a daughter of the late Vasile Daniel and Anica Luca Daniel, she was a graduate of Monaca High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Saint Elias Orthodox Church of Ellwood City.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Pope and daughter-in-law, Debbie Trippett Pope.Surviving are her children Alexander Pope, Benson, N.C., Richard (Marla) Pope, Boca Raton, Fla. and Rebecca Green, Frederick, Md.; a sister, Victoria Duff, and grandchildren Adam Pope, Stephenie Paras, Alexander Green, and Lee Robbie.Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Monaca.To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral