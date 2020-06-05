EMILIE POPE
Emilie Pope

Big Beaver

Emilie Pope, 94, of Big Beaver, died Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Frederick, Md.

Born December 22, 1925, in Monaca, a daughter of the late Vasile Daniel and Anica Luca Daniel, she was a graduate of Monaca High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Saint Elias Orthodox Church of Ellwood City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Pope and daughter-in-law, Debbie Trippett Pope.

Surviving are her children Alexander Pope, Benson, N.C., Richard (Marla) Pope, Boca Raton, Fla. and Rebecca Green, Frederick, Md.; a sister, Victoria Duff, and grandchildren Adam Pope, Stephenie Paras, Alexander Green, and Lee Robbie.

Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Monaca.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
