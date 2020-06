Emily Dunn StarrFormerly ofRaccoon TownshipEmily Dunn Starr, age 98, formerly of Raccoon Township, passed away on June 10, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester D. Starr; parents, Robert Potter Dunn and Alma Young Dunn; brother, Walter Dunn; and sisters, Jean Dunn Kester and Sara Dunn Pardue.She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Starr Lorinovich (Bob); son, Bob Starr; brother, Robert Dunn (Peggy); grandchildren, Katie Lorinovich, Amy Denault (Brett), Vanessa Dunn (Clint), Natalie Green (Ron), and Robert Starr Jr. (Tiffani); eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Services were private. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com