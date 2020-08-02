Emily F.
Redmond
Rochester
Emily F. Redmond, 56, of Rochester, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born April 30, 1964, in New Brighton, she was the only daughter of Margery (Morse) and the late William F. McCormick. She was a former CNA. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed karaoke. Emily loved animals, bingo, and rummage sales, almost as much as her family.
Surviving, along with her mother, are her long-time companion, Michael Weber; daughters, Mellisa McCormick Encarnacion (Johnathan), Tricia Carbone (Marco), Mickial O'Neal (Moses Mande), and Amanda McCormick; son, William McCormick (Hanan Hammad); grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, Payshence, Seth, Emily, Izaiah, Carter, Addison, and Alia; and brothers, Dennis and David McCormick.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date.
