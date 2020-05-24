Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma E. Horvath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma E. Horvath Obituary
Emma E. Horvath

Beaver Falls

Emma Elizabeth Horvath, 86, of Beaver Falls, died May 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton Twp.

Born July 1, 1933, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Mucsoni Vigosky.

Emma was a loving mother and wife to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Horvath, to whom she was married for 60 years; daughter, Martha Horvath, Beaver Falls; son, John S. Horvath, Sr., White Twp.; and grandchildren, Taylor, John Jr., Nicholas and Cody Horvath.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

A Blessing Service will be held Monday, May 25, 2020, in St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Twp. Fr. John Naugle will officiate.

Private interment will be on Tuesday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.

The family has entrusted her arrangements to William T. Spratt of the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -