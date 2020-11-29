Emma E. NesbittFormerly of Beaver FallsEmma E. Nesbitt, 105, of Passavant Retirement Community Center, Zelienople, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away November 24, 2020, at Passavant Retirement Community.Born May 20, 1915, in Eastvale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Hazel Hahn Winterburn. She was a homemaker, Presbyterian by faith, and attended the Seaman Memorial Chapel, at Passavant.She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Nesbitt, 1993. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Willis Winterburn and three sisters, Leona Norris, Velma Allison and Gladys Yeager.She is survived by one daughter, Lois L. Nesbitt, Brooklyn, New York; one granddaughter, Samantha Skarin, Seattle, Washington; a sister, Leila Stokes, Ellwood City, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Due to COVID19 concern, face masks and social distancing are required at the Funeral Home. Friends will be received Monday, November 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service at 1:30 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Officiating will be Rev. Freda Snyder, Passavant Retirement Center.Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery.