Emma P. Raynish
Ambridge
Emma P. Raynish, 93, of Ambridge, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, in her home.
She was born, March 6, 1926, in Marsteller, Cambria Co., Pa., to the late Julia and Louis Popp. She was a graduate of Barnesboro High School Class of 1944, Barnsboro, Pa., and her remaining years were spent in Fair Oaks and Economy. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Ambridge since 1950. Emma taught Sunday school for many years, served as treasurer for over 20 years, and was a member of the Christian Citizens Club of the church. Her passions in life were reading, cooking, and watching tennis on television.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her stepfather, George Vrana; loving husband of 70 years, Joseph John Raynish; infant son, Scott Joseph Raynish; son-in-law, Kim Short; two brothers, Stephen Popp and Louis Papp; and four sisters, Violet Capp, Mary Slovick, Ann Greene and Georgetta Vrana.
She leaves behind to mourn her absence a daughter, Jo Ann Short of Economy; a son, Stephen (Maryann) Raynish of Wexford; four grandchildren, Jason Short of Carnegie, Beth (Brandon) Walker of Baden, and Scott Raynish and Aaron Raynish, both of Wexford; two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Alyssa Walker of Baden; and 21 nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Additional visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. in the United Presbyterian Church of Ambridge, 823 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge. Her pastor, the Rev. Beth Wierman will officiate. Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to United Presbyterian Church of Ambridge.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020