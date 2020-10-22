1/1
EMMA (SEBASTIAN) PAPASODERO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma

(Sebastian) Papasodero

Ambridge

Emma Papasodero, 91, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver with her loving family by her side.

She was born on November 14, 1928, in West Aliquippa, Pa., to the late Louis and Mary (Leon) Sebastian. She was a devoted member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church, Ambridge, where she was a member of the Christian Mother's Mothers Ladies Guild. She spent countless hours volunteering at the church, working in the kitchen, and helping the with the festivals. She was honored by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh in 2015, when she was presented with the Marcus O'Brian Award for her many years of faithful service to Good Samaritan Parish. She enjoyed playing bingo every Thursday with her lady friends and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her husband, Sam A. Papasodero on July 14, 2020; five brothers, Paul, Domenic, Guido, Bernie and Edward Sebastian; three sisters, Pauline Dunaski, Lucy Romantine and Ange Sebastian and son-in-law, Abe Richard Taddeo. Emma was a loving mother to her four daughters and their spouses; Darlene Taddeo of Center Twp., Marlene (Kim) DeBerry of Brighton Twp., Julie (Tom) Ballard and Donna Stewart, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Erica (Matt) George, Chad Taddeo, Shawn (Lauren) DeBerry, Brittany (Todd) Davis, Jordan Stewart and Chelsi Stewart and great grandchildren, Brady and MaKenzie George, Nova DeBerry, Emma and Colton Davis. She is also survived by her brother, William Sebastian of Center Twp.; a sister, Eleanor Rajter of Evans City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to current health concerns, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends will meet Saturday at Good Samaritan Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m.

Interment will take place on Tuesday in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Anyone who wishes to attend the interment are ask to meet in the Syka Funeral Home parking lot at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The funeral procession will leave promptly at 12:30 p.m. for a 1:30 p.m. committal service at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at

www.sykafuneralhone.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved