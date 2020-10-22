Emma(Sebastian) PapasoderoAmbridgeEmma Papasodero, 91, of Ambridge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver with her loving family by her side.She was born on November 14, 1928, in West Aliquippa, Pa., to the late Louis and Mary (Leon) Sebastian. She was a devoted member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church, Ambridge, where she was a member of the Christian Mother's Mothers Ladies Guild. She spent countless hours volunteering at the church, working in the kitchen, and helping the with the festivals. She was honored by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh in 2015, when she was presented with the Marcus O'Brian Award for her many years of faithful service to Good Samaritan Parish. She enjoyed playing bingo every Thursday with her lady friends and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her husband, Sam A. Papasodero on July 14, 2020; five brothers, Paul, Domenic, Guido, Bernie and Edward Sebastian; three sisters, Pauline Dunaski, Lucy Romantine and Ange Sebastian and son-in-law, Abe Richard Taddeo. Emma was a loving mother to her four daughters and their spouses; Darlene Taddeo of Center Twp., Marlene (Kim) DeBerry of Brighton Twp., Julie (Tom) Ballard and Donna Stewart, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Erica (Matt) George, Chad Taddeo, Shawn (Lauren) DeBerry, Brittany (Todd) Davis, Jordan Stewart and Chelsi Stewart and great grandchildren, Brady and MaKenzie George, Nova DeBerry, Emma and Colton Davis. She is also survived by her brother, William Sebastian of Center Twp.; a sister, Eleanor Rajter of Evans City and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to current health concerns, there will be no public visitation.Family and friends will meet Saturday at Good Samaritan Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m.Interment will take place on Tuesday in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Anyone who wishes to attend the interment are ask to meet in the Syka Funeral Home parking lot at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The funeral procession will leave promptly at 12:30 p.m. for a 1:30 p.m. committal service at the cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at