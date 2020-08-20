Emma Virginia QuinnEllwood CityEmma Virginia Quinn, 94, of Ellwood City, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home, of 73 years. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Leslie and Emma Belle (Fowzer) Eakin and was born August 10, 1926, in New Castle, Pa.She is survived by her daughters, Brenda West and her husband, Boyd of North Sewickley Township and Leslie Quinn of Ellwood City; son-in-law, Ronald Shoaf of North Sewickley Township; grandchildren, Eric West and his wife, Diane of Ellwood City, Amy Freed and her husband, Michael of North Sewickley Township, Kristen Swab and her husband, Dan of Ellwood City and Michael Shoaf and his wife, Jen of Beaver, Pa. She also is survived by ten great-grandchildren, Raquel, Megan, Aaron, Dylan, Kyleigh, Morgan, Mason, Corrina, Logan, and Levi and by many nephews and nieces.Virginia was a graduate of New Castle High School, in 1944 and Jameson Hospital Nursing School, in 1947. She married the love of her life, Warren, on October 25, 1947 and they were married 54 years, until his passing, in 2002. Virginia had been employed as a nurse in Mary Evans Hospital. She was also a faithful member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Virginia enjoyed crocheting, baking, and working puzzles, but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family - her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a very kind and loving person and always had a smile on her face.She was preceded in death by her husband, of 54 years, Warren Quinn; daughter, Patti Shoaf; her sisters, Elizabeth Graham and Dorothy Ziegler and one brother, Charles Eakin.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Funeral Service will be held, on August 20, 2020 at Edgewood Baptist Church, located at 430 Edgewood Rd, Beaver Falls, PA, with Pastor Michael Coleman, officiating. Those who plan to attend, please remember that face masks are required, as well as social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations, in Emma's name, to the Edgewood Baptist Church.Burial will be in the Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family would like to thank the nurses and aides of VNA Hospice for their compassionate care during this time.Arrangements have been entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.