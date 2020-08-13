1/1
Emmanuel A. Sephakis
Emmanuel A. Sephakis

Formerly of Baden

Emmanuel A. Sephakis, 72, formerly of Baden, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Beaver Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Born September 25, 1947, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Angelo and Lucille Mouzes Sephakis. He was the former owner of Tick Tock Bar, Ambridge, and also worked at General Motors, Lordstown, Ohio, for 29 years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving active duty in Vietnam.

He is survived by one son, Paul A. Sephakis, Youngstown, Ohio; one daughter, Melissa Ann Mauch, Austintown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Addison Sephakis, Grayson Sephakis, Paige Mauch and Casey Mauch; and one nephew, Thomas Sephakis Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Sephakis.

There will be no viewing.

BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
