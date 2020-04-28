Home

Enis C. Blanda

Enis C. Blanda Obituary
Enis C. Blanda

Center Township

Enis C. Blanda, 100, formerly of Center Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Raised in Charleroi, Pa., she was one of twelve children of Andrew and Pia (Cirigio) Carcella. Enis was known as a "country girl" who enjoyed working around the home, gardening, and long walks. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of a weekly bowling league for many years. Family meant the world to her and loved to participate in family activities. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Blanda in 1991; a son, Steve in 1994; and a daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann (Jamison) Blanda in 1997.

She will be sadly missed by her grandson, Chad (Hanna) Blanda; a granddaughter, Jaime Blanda; a great-granddaughter, Carson Blanda; a great-grandson, Waylon Blanda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment was private in the Parish Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Enis's memory, if desired, to Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3202, St. Charles, IL 60174.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 28, 2020
