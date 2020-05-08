Home

Services
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
St Joseph Cemetery
ENRICO ANTONINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ENRICO A. "REGO" ANTONINI


1938 - 2020
ENRICO A. "REGO" ANTONINI Obituary
Enrico A. 'Rego' Antonini

New Brighton

Enrico A. 'Rego' Antonini, 81, of New Brighton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born November 5, 1938, in Ambridge, he was a son of the late Franceso and Brigida (Caliendo) Antonini. He was a devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he served as lector, member of the parish council and as a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a retired guidance counselor, assistant football coach and principal of New Brighton High School, as well as a former Superintendent of Western Beaver Schools. He was a former Beaver County Basketball Official and a member of the WPIAL Board of Control. He was a member of the New Brighton School Board, Vo-Tech Board, Intermediate Unit Board and president of the Beaver Falls Wolves Club. He golfed with the New Brighton Community Group and the Post 19 Legion. He also met his buddies every morning at the gas station for coffee.

He is survived by his wife, Sally (Oppelt); his children, Michael (Janet) Antonini, Colorado Springs, Colo., Denise (Bradley) Reinoso, Colorado Springs, Colo., Ric (Kristi) Antonini, Edwardsville, Ill. and Ted (Michelle) Antonini, Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Marcus, Conor, Alex, Noah, Abigail, Nicky, Elisabeth and Sofia; four great-grandchildren; sister, Anna (Gaylord) Muny and brother, Frank (Michelle Manzo) Antonini.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Assuta Antonini and brothers, Louis "Gigi" Antonini and August "Augie" Antonini.

Due to the Covid 19 crisis, there will be no public visitation. Private visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be held.

A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date.

Private interment will take place at St Joseph Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 8, 2020
