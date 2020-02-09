Home

Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
ERIC TOMALSKI

ERIC TOMALSKI Obituary
Eric Tomalski

North Sewickley Township

Eric Tomalski, 53, of North Sewickley Township, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his residence.

Born September 11, 1966, in New Brighton, he was the son of Carole (Muntean) Tomalski and the late Leon Tomalski. Eric enjoyed watching his twin sons play basketball and soccer at Beaver Area High School.

In addition to his mother, Eric is survived by his twin sons, Luke and Alex Tomalski, who were the sunshine of his life; two uncles, Richard Fubio and Jack (Joann) Muntean; and several cousins.

Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com. Reverend Lee Bittner will officiate.

Private interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions be made in Eric's name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
