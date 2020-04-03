Home

Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
St. John's Burry's Church Cemetery
New Sewickley Twp, PA
View Map
Erla E. Bernd


1930 - 2020
Erla E. Bernd Obituary
Erla E. Bernd

Fombell

Erla E. Bernd, age 89, of Fombell, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, while under the care of Northview Estates Personal Care Home in Ellwood City.

Born September 6, 1930, in Lancaster Twp., she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Kradel and Bessie A. Bieber Kradel.

Erla was a 1948 graduate of Zelienople High School. She worked for 10 years at the Marion School cafeteria in the Riverside School District. She was a member of St. John's Burry's United Evangelical Protestant Church in New Sewickley Twp. In her free time, Erla enjoyed bowling and gardening. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

The family wishes to express their special appreciation to the staff of Mother Teresa Hospice.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Betty E. (Mark) Hudspath of Ellwood City, Donna L. (Larry) Higley of Wampum, and Linda K. (Greg) Garlitz of Monaca; her son, Larry L. "Butch" (Sandra) Bernd of Evans City; her grandchildren, Tina Hudspath, Jeri Beale, Donald and Jason Higley, Zachary and Austin Garlitz, Pamela and Amber Bernd, and Jamie and her great-grandchildren, Audrey, Samuel, Anna, Victoria, Jamie, Dan, Brandy and Alexis.

In addition to her parents, Erla was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Bernd, who passed away on December 8, 2012; her daughter, Carol Jean Bernd; her brothers, Donald and Chester Kradel; a brother and sister in infancy, Dean and Verla Kradel; her step-grandson, Kenny and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Kradel.

Due to public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. John's Burry's Church Cemetery in New Sewickley Twp.

Arrangements have been entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 3, 2020
