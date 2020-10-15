1/1
ERNEST H. BROWN Jr.
Ernest H. Brown, Jr.

Formerly of Vanport

Ernest H. Brown, Jr., 88, of Williamsburg, Va., formerly of Vanport Twp., passed away at home, surrounded by his beloved family, Monday, October 12, 2020.

Born in Vanport Twp., he was a son of the late Ernest H. "Brownie" Brown, Sr., and Augusta "Gussie" Brown. Ernie graduated from Beaver High School, going to work that same year at Peoples Natural Gas Co., where he retired following a long career. He was also a proud Veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving on the USS Hancock, and spending time in the Far East. In his spare time, Ernie lived life to the fullest by traveling, canoeing, kayaking, wood carving, and wood burning. His greatest passion was his family who meant everything to him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Virginia "Ginger" Brown; one daughter, Karen (Darrell) Hooker; his son, Ernest "Buzz" (Mary) Brown; four grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Brown.

Friends will be received Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery, Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ernie's name, may be made to the North Branch Presbyterian Church, 139 North Branch Rd., Monaca PA, 15061.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
