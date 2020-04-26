|
Ernest R. Reed
Georgetown
Ernest R. Reed, 81, of Georgetown, died April 22, 2020, at home.
Born October 9, 1938, in Franklin Springs, Pa., the son of the late Hollie and Annabelle Keeter Reed.
He was a retired construction worker from Local 833.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Joyce Johnson and Cindy Humphreys.
Ernie is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Hoberek Reed; daughter, Peggy Migliore; son, Rich Reed; grandchildren, Stacie Dow, Kyle Johnson, and Bryce Migliore; great-grandchildren, Abby Dow, and Max, Colt and Duke Johnson; and his sister, Agnes Orgovan.
There will be no public visitation.
The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020