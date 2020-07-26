1/1
Ernestine M. (Gombeski) Guido
Ernestine M. (Gombeski) Guido

Ambridge

Ernestine M. (Gombeski) Guido, 74, of Ambridge, loving mother, and grandmother passed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born in Ohio Valley Hospital on July 20, 1945, she was daughter of the late Will and Violet Gombeski. Loving mother of Heidi and Albert; cherished grandmother of Hailey; sister of Candy (Ronnie) Melnikof and Lee (David) Barngrover.

A hard-worker, Ernestine retired from Embassy Suite in 2010.

Services were private by COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
