Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernestine M. (Gombeski) Guido



Ambridge



Ernestine M. (Gombeski) Guido, 74, of Ambridge, loving mother, and grandmother passed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Born in Ohio Valley Hospital on July 20, 1945, she was daughter of the late Will and Violet Gombeski. Loving mother of Heidi and Albert; cherished grandmother of Hailey; sister of Candy (Ronnie) Melnikof and Lee (David) Barngrover.



A hard-worker, Ernestine retired from Embassy Suite in 2010.



Services were private by COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store