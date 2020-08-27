1/1
Erson J. Antitomas
Erson J.

Antitomas

Rochester Township

Erson J. Antitomas, 99, of Rochester Twp., passed away August 25, 2020, at Elmcroft Personal Care, Chippewa.

Born October 21, 1920, in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Samuel and Anna Signore Antitomas. He was a retiree of Teledyne Vasco Corporation, Monaca, members of the St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester, the Knights of Columbus, Fr. James Reid Council, Rochester American Legion Walter S. Roth Post # 498, and was a U.S.Army Veteran of World War II. Erson loved wine making, woodworking, and working in his vegetable gardening.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Petrosky Antitomas in 2002. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, James, Joseph and Daniel Antitomas; two sisters, Frances Franco, and Mary Frank; and his beloved goddaughter, Mary Lynn Antitomas. He is survived by two beloved nieces and a nephew, Samuel Antitomas and his wife Marjorie, Annette O'Neill and her husband Don, and Jeannie Leonard, and several other nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a limited visitation of 25 people on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, with Mass of Christian burial Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester. Entombment will follow in St. Cecilia Mausoleum.

The family wishes contributions be made to the St. Cecilia R.C. Church, 628 Virginia Ave., Rochester PA 15074.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Elmcroft and the nurses with Grane Hospice for the care and comfort given to our uncle.

The Vietnam Veteran Chapter 862 Honor Guard will provide full military honors at St. Cecilia Church at 11 a.m.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
