ETHEL D. SWEITZER
1939 - 2020
Ethel D. Sweitzer

Crescent Township

Ethel D. Sweitzer, 81, of Crescent Twp, was received into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

She was born February 5, 1939, in Webster Springs, W.VA., to the late Lecture and Bernadine (Snyder) Carpenter. She was a baker and manager for Macs Donuts for many years. Ethel was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and was a loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, NuNu, GG, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by all those who knew her.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents were her husband, William H. Sweitzer, Jr.; a sister, Deanna Lansberry; nephew, Randy Bucek, and great niece, Myranda Lineberry.

She leaves behind a son, Jeff (Elaine) Sweitzer; a daughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Walker; four grandchildren, Erica Katris (Derek), Chad Sweitzer, Tim McCutcheon (Ashley) and Chelsea Hickman (Dave); five great grandchildren, Hiley Katris, Peyton Hickman, Amarah, Savannah, and Bearrett McCutcheon; a sister, Marcia Orsini (Jerry); favorite uncle, Kenneth Snyder and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Doug Dragan, pastor of The Living Water Family Church will officiate.

Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
