Ethel M. Hileman
Crescent Township
Ethel M. Hileman, 88, of Crescent Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020.
She was born in Milford Twp., Somerset, Pa., the daughter of the late James and Mary (Sheeler) Boden. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that undoubtedly loved her family and will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harry Hileman in 2001, and three sisters and seven brothers.
She is survived by her sister, Ruby Sager; her two daughters, Diana Kozik, Aliquippa and Linda (Larry) Smith, Erie; six grandchildren, Robert (fiancée, Lola Hatfield) Koontz Jr., Tim (Amy) Kozik, Mark (Melissa) Kozik, Kristen (Chris) Ottena, Matthew (Lindsey) Smith and Michael (Christen) Smith; eleven great-grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas and Ryan Kozik, Bobbi Koontz, Brody and Aria Smith, Ella, Ava and Evan Kozik and Declan and Colette Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and "adopted grandchildren" that she loved like her own.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. The procession will take her to see her Crescent Twp. home one last time and will end with her interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Aliquippa, PA.