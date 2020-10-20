Ethel M. McKayClearfieldEthel M. McKay, 88, of Clearfield, formerly of Beaver Falls, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield.She was born on June 15, 1932, in Beaver, a daughter of the late James and Olive (Cowan) Gillespie.Mrs. McKay was employed at the Blackhawk School District for 23 years, retiring in 1988. Prior to that she worked for Mayer China in Beaver Falls. She and her husband both enjoyed volunteering with the American Red Cross and delivering Meals on Wheels.She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she was involved with WELCA, the Altar Guild, the bell choir, and the Friendship Club.She is survived by two children, Sharon Holloway and husband, William David of Harleysville, and Bruce McKay and wife, Kimberly of Darlington; a son-in-law, Jerry Stewart of Clearfield; seven grandchildren, Jennifer McKay Lux and husband, Brian of Batavia, Ill., Heather McKay Pearch and husband, Timothy of Amherst, Ohio, Mark Holloway and wife, Christie of Bellefonte, Erin Holloway Michaud husband, Jason of Garner, N.C., Abby Stewart of Magnolia, Del., Corie Stewart Ford and husband Mic, of Gaithersburg, Md. and Brendan McKay of Tampa, Fla.; seven great grandchildren, Sienna, Hazel and Jade Lux, Samantha and Maximus Pearch and Emily and Hailey Holloway and two nieces, Cindy Hull McCue of Beaver Falls and Roberta Murray of Pittsburgh.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McKay on July 7, 2019, whom she wed June 23, 1951, in Brighton Township. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Stewart and two sisters, Reba Hull and Jean McClung.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Knickerbocker Villa, 304 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.BEARDSLEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, CLEARFIELD is in charge of arrangements.To sign the on-line guest book, go to www.beardsley