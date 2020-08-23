1/1
Eugene (Bubba) Black Sr.
Eugene (Bubba) Black Sr.

Midland

Elder Eugene Black Sr., 82, of Midland, went home with his lord and savior Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Eugene was born December 12, 1937, in Ellaville, Ga., to the late William and Nettie Lee Black. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed taking fishing trips with friends amongst other activities such as hunting and traveling. Eugene was a member of the United States Army. He retired from the local Midland Steel Mill after serving 40 years.

Survivors include his children, Tammy Logan (Lewis) of East Liverpool Ohio, Eugene Black Jr. of Midland, Pa., Charles (Denise) Black of Virginia Beach, Va., Anita Taylor of Midland, Pa., Michael Black of Aliquippa, Pa., and Mollie Leavell of Midland, Pa.; along with a host of foster children, Aaron, Darain and Karriem Lawson and Chris, Perry, Terry and James Fluker.

He had 12 grandchildren, Dannetta Abdel-Malak, Marckus Black, Dominique Logan, Mario Black, Marco Black, Marissa Taylor, London Leavell, Tiffany Black, Willie Leavell, Mikayla Leavell, Alyssa Black and Michael Black Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters along with his wives, Molly A.V Black and second wife, Yvonne Black; daughter, Gloria Black; and two grandsons, Guy Taylor Jr. and Will "Peep" Leavell.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a private family service beginning at 12 p.m. with Pastor Andrew A. Monteiro officiating.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
