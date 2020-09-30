Eugene Joseph Swain
Harmony Township
Eugene Joseph Swain, 90, of Harmony Township, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence. He is now at peace.
Born October 11, 1929, in Sewickley, Pa., he was the son of the late Frederick and Emma Swain. He was their only son. He graduated from Ambridge High School in 1947 and was employed by J&L then LTV Steel Company from 1945-1983. Additionally, he served as a Military Police Officer in the 2nd MP Company 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War where he was awarded three Bronze Stars for Valor. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War and a member of Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene Carpenter Swain in 1999.
Gene is survived by three children, Teri and William Brunsdon, Stow, Ohio, Mary and Paul Zielinski, Boonsboro, Md., and Joseph Swain, Southington, Conn.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com
, where a Blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. The members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet at the funeral home to perform full military honors.
Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Eugene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, which was dear to his heart, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.