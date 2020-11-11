1/1
Eugene (Gene) Lysick
1924 - 2020
Eugene (Gene) Lysick

Ambridge

Eugene (Gene) Lysick, 96, of Ambridge, Pa., passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Concordia following a brief illness.

Gene was a lifelong resident of Ambridge; a member of Saint Vladimir Orthodox Church since 1926; a 75 year member of American Legion Post 6341; and Masonic Lodge 701 of Ambridge. He graduated from Ambridge High School class of 1941 and Robert Morris College.

Gene served with the U.S. Army's 44th Division in France, Germany and Austria. He was employed at Bollinger Corp. as their accountant for 29 years.

Gene loved spending time at his property in Economy, Pa., where he enjoyed nature and growing things. Each summer his home in Ambridge was surrounded by Marigolds and Zinnias from his mother's seeds that he regenerated every year.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary A. (Vrankovich) Lysick and his brother, Boyd Lysiak.

He is survived by his son, Gene and wife Lynn of Moon Township and grandson, Jacob of Morgantown, W.Va.

As per Gene's wishes, all services are private.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.

Donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice of Cabot, Pa.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
