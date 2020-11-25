1/1
Eugene Ross Magliocchi
Eugene Ross Magliocchi,

'Gene the

Barber'

Beaver Falls

Eugene Ross Magliocchi "Gene the Barber", 93, of Beaver Falls, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lakeview Personal Care Home, Darlington.

Gene was born on October 1, 1927, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Ernest and Angelina (Marasco) Magliocchi. He owned and operated the former Gene's Barbershop in Beaver Falls. Gene was an usher for the former St. Mary's Catholic Church and continued being an usher and member of Saint Monica Parish. He was a Veteran of the United States Army during World War II stationed in Occupied Japan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Taddeo) Magliocchi; four brothers, Verni, Alexander, Rudolph, and Eli Magliocchi; three sisters, Mary Magliocchi, Matilda Pitassi, and Molly Denman; and a daughter-in-law, Heidi Magliocchi.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, Gina Magliocchi and loving son, Mark Magliocchi, both of Beaver Falls.

Gina and Mark would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Lakeview Personal Care Home for taking such great care of our father, especially Jacki and Ronna and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Road, Beaver Falls, with Father John Naugle as Celebrant. Private interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lakeview Personal Care Home, Activity Fund in care of Jacki Dalonzo, 498 Lisbon Road, Darlington, PA 16115.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
