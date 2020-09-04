Eugene William Alquin, Jr.
Center Township
Eugene William Alquin, Jr., 72, a long-time resident of Center Township, passed away on September 2, 2020 at the VA Oakland Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born in Beaver Falls, Gene was the son of the late Eugene Sr. and Linda (Pieri) Alquin.
He was also preceded in death by his son Eugene "Eug" on October 12, 2016
Gene leaves to honor his memory his wife of 50 years, Karen Sue (Henry) Alquin, whom he married on October 10, 1970. He also leaves his daughter, Susanne, whom he loved so very much, along with her husband, Larry (McGuinness) and their 7-year-old daughter, Ava. Additionally, he is survived by two granddaughters, Alexis and Sophia ("Bitty") Alquin who he greatly loved and watched them all grow with pride in his heart. Survivors include his sister, Florence and her husband, Don McClinton along with a very special niece, Barbara (Tim) Tuccinard who made him his special chocolate cookies from his mothers' recipe; nephews, Greg, David and Michael McClinton along with Tim and nieces, Tracy and Tricia Tuccinard. In addition are aunts, uncles, cousins along with loving dear friends who are considered family. Gene greatly loved everyone in his family and will never be forgotten.
A Vietnam Veteran, Gene honorably served his country in the 101st Airborne Artillery. He was a member of the former St. Peters German Lutheran Church in Monaca, where he served on church council and as treasurer for many years. Gene retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Cranberry Office. He was an avid golfer, who played consistently several times a week and had a great love of pool and was a winner of numerous tournaments. Currently, he was a member and was serving as the treasurer of the Beaver Valley Pool League. He was also a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 580 and belonged to several social clubs in the Valley including the Owls, Croatian Club, The Vets, and others. Gene enjoyed travelling, playing cards (especially pinochle) and going to the casino.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where a service with military honors will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Reverend Eric Phillips officiating. Private interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Monaca
Memorial contributions may be made in Eugene's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 862 Memorial Fund, 908 Seventh Avenue, Conway, PA. 15027
